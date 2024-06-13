Marvel and Coca-Cola Team Up to Bring the Marvel Universe to Life in New Variant Covers

This August, Marvel and Coca-Cola are bringing the Marvel Universe to life in new variant covers.
What's Happening:
- This year, Marvel and Coca-Cola assembled for an unprecedented global campaign that brought the Marvel Universe to life in an exhilarating new commercial and saw Marvel’s most iconic characters take over Coca-Cola products in limited-edition designs.
- Now, the excitement comes to your local comic shop with new Coca-Cola Variant Covers.
- Inspired by the commercial, the six Coca-Cola Variant Covers spotlight the magic of Marvel Comics, Coca-Cola, and comic book shops.
- On sale throughout August, the covers are drawn by leading industry artists and feature heroes like the Avengers, Deadpool, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, and more teaming up with Coca-Cola to save the day.
- Check out all six Coca-Cola Variant Covers and preorder them at your local comic shop today.
- For more information, visit Marvel.com.
On Sale 8/7
- AVENGERS #17 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH
- DEADPOOL #5 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA
On Sale 8/14
- VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #8 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA
On Sale 8/21
- FANTASTIC FOUR #24 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK
- SCARLET WITCH #3 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM
On Sale 8/28
- DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #1 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com