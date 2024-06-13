Marvel and Coca-Cola Team Up to Bring the Marvel Universe to Life in New Variant Covers

by |
Tags: ,

This August, Marvel and Coca-Cola are bringing the Marvel Universe to life in new variant covers.

What's Happening:

  • This year, Marvel and Coca-Cola assembled for an unprecedented global campaign that brought the Marvel Universe to life in an exhilarating new commercial and saw Marvel’s most iconic characters take over Coca-Cola products in limited-edition designs.
  • Now, the excitement comes to your local comic shop with new Coca-Cola Variant Covers.
  • Inspired by the commercial, the six Coca-Cola Variant Covers spotlight the magic of Marvel Comics, Coca-Cola, and comic book shops.
  • On sale throughout August, the covers are drawn by leading industry artists and feature heroes like the Avengers, Deadpool, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, and more teaming up with Coca-Cola to save the day.
  • Check out all six Coca-Cola Variant Covers and preorder them at your local comic shop today.
  • For more information, visit Marvel.com.

On Sale 8/7

  • AVENGERS #17 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

  • DEADPOOL #5 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

On Sale 8/14

  • VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #8 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

 On Sale 8/21

  • FANTASTIC FOUR #24 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

  • SCARLET WITCH #3 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

On Sale 8/28

  • DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #1 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy