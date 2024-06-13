Marvel and Coca-Cola Team Up to Bring the Marvel Universe to Life in New Variant Covers

This August, Marvel and Coca-Cola are bringing the Marvel Universe to life in new variant covers.

What's Happening:

This year, Marvel and Coca-Cola assembled for an unprecedented global campaign that brought the Marvel Universe to life in an exhilarating new commercial and saw Marvel’s most iconic characters take over Coca-Cola products in limited-edition designs.

Now, the excitement comes to your local comic shop with new Coca-Cola Variant Covers.

Inspired by the commercial, the six Coca-Cola Variant Covers spotlight the magic of Marvel Comics, Coca-Cola, and comic book shops.

On sale throughout August, the covers are drawn by leading industry artists and feature heroes like the Avengers, Deadpool, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, and more teaming up with Coca-Cola to save the day.

Check out all six Coca-Cola Variant Covers and preorder them at your local comic shop today.

For more information, visit Marvel.com

On Sale 8/7

AVENGERS #17 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

DEADPOOL #5 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

On Sale 8/14

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT

On Sale 8/21

FANTASTIC FOUR #24 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

SCARLET WITCH #3 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

On Sale 8/28

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #1 MARVEL & COCA-COLA VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA