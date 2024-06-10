New “Deadpool & Wolverine” Special Format Posters Released

A variety of special format posters have been released for Deadpool & Wolverine.

What’s Happening:

Alongside each special theatrical format, a new poster has been revealed for the upcoming Marvel

Fandango’s special poster includes a hand drawn ode to the pair of Deadpool & Wolverine…but it might be a one-sided love.

IMAX’s poster continues the simplistic marketing that has occurred since the initial poster debuted, featuring the pair’s hands sort of intertwined.

ScreenX features an explosion and a dog, which is the recipe for a great action movie.

Dolby Vision has the pair in a stare off (even if the one in the mask is likely going to win).

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.

