New “Deadpool & Wolverine” Special Format Posters Released

by |
Tags: , , ,

A variety of special format posters have been released for Deadpool & Wolverine.

What’s Happening:

  • Alongside each special theatrical format, a new poster has been revealed for the upcoming Marvel release.
  • Fandango’s special poster includes a hand drawn ode to the pair of Deadpool & Wolverine…but it might be a one-sided love.

  • IMAX’s poster continues the simplistic marketing that has occurred since the initial poster debuted, featuring the pair’s hands sort of intertwined.

  • ScreenX features an explosion and a dog, which is the recipe for a great action movie.

  • Dolby Vision has the pair in a stare off (even if the one in the mask is likely going to win).

  • Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.

More Deadpool & Wolverine News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight