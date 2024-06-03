Heineken Silver and “Deadool & Wolverine” Celebrate An End to Bitter Fueds With New Collaboration

Summer is fast approaching and with Deadpool & Wolverine’s arrival coming with it, Heineken Silver and Marvel Studios are teaming up to celebrate the end of the superheroes’ bitter feud.

What’s Happening:

Marvel and Heineken have announced a new collaboration in celebration of Deadpool & Wolverine.

With their new Best Bubs Box, Heineken Silver, a light beer with no bitter aftertaste, and the two heroes combine for an exclusive collection of merchandise, including socks, a bucket hat, a Funko pop, a water bottle and more.

The Best Bubs Box is a part of an online drawing and is not available to purchase. You can enter for a chance to win the collaboration here.

Heineken Silver is a world class light beer with only 2.9 carbs and 95 calories.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives on July 26th only in theatres.

