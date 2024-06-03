Pandora Jewelry is getting on-board the Deadpool & Wolverine hype train with the release of two new charms featuring the Marvel characters.
What’s Happening:
- Are there such things as R-rated Pandora charms? There may be now as two new pieces inspired by Deadpool and Wolverine (as featured in the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine) have hit Disney Store.
- These two charms are sold separately and are perfect for wearing on a single band or splitting the pair with a bestie.
- Each charm is $85.
- The Deadpool charm features sterling silver on top of the Merc with a Mouth’s iconic red suit. With his swords stored across his back, Wade has a hand free to give a “rock on” sign.
- As for the Wolverine charm, it finds Weapon X with his claws drawn, ready for battle. Logan is wearing his yellow and blue outfit, which is complimented by sterling silver.
- Meanwhile, if you’re looking for Pandora charms that are a little more G-rated, a new Lion King set recently released on Disney Store as well.
