Pandora Jewelry is getting on-board the Deadpool & Wolverine hype train with the release of two new charms featuring the Marvel characters.

What’s Happening:

Are there such things as R-rated Pandora charms Deadpool & Wolverine ) have hit Disney Store.

) have hit Disney Store. These two charms are sold separately and are perfect for wearing on a single band or splitting the pair with a bestie.

Each charm is $85.

The Deadpool charm

As for the Wolverine charm

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for Pandora charms that are a little more G-rated, a new Lion King set

Deadpool Charm by Pandora

Wolverine Charm by Pandora

