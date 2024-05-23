These New “Lion King” Charms by Pandora Will Have You Saying Hakuna Matata

The Lion King Jewelry Collection by Pandora has just been released. This collection, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the animated classic, features a leather bracelet that can be paired with charms of some of your favorite Lion King characters. Plus, if you purchase at least four of the qualifying Pandora Lion King jewelry pieces, you will receive a special gift.

What's Happening:

The Lion King Jewelry Collection by Pandora features a leather bracelet that can be paired with charms of characters including: Simba Nala Timon & Pumbaa

Simba charm: $95

Simba Charm by Pandora: The Lion King

Nala charm: $95

Nala Charm by Pandora: The Lion King

Murano glass charm: $60

The Lion King Murano Glass Charm: Pandora

Timon and Pumbaa dangle charms: $115

Timon and Pumbaa Splittable Dangle Charm Set by Pandora: The Lion King

Leather Pandora bracelet: $75

Simba Leather Bracelet by Pandora: The Lion King