Stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Reveal Hilariously Inappropriate “Deadpool & Wolverine” Popcorn Bucket

Movie fans may recall a meme-worthy Sandworm popcorn bucket that was available in theaters earlier this year for Dune: Part Two. Well, now Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated sequel Deadpool & Wolverine is getting in on the action with the reveal of an… unfortunately designed popcorn bucket featuring the iconic face of one of its stars.

What’s happening:

On their social media feeds today, Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman revealed a hilariously inappropriate Wolverine popcorn bucket depicting the famous superhero’s face with mouth open wide to allow for… access to fresh, delicious popcorn, of course. Text scrawled on the side naturally reads “Designed by Deadpool.”

stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman revealed a hilariously inappropriate Wolverine popcorn bucket depicting the famous superhero’s face with mouth open wide to allow for… access to fresh, delicious popcorn, of course. Text scrawled on the side naturally reads “Designed by Deadpool.” This popcorn bucket is an obvious parody of the Sandworm bucket that was released in promotion of Dune: Part Two earlier this year. That bucket was so widely mocked it even received its own Saturday Night Live sketch poking fun at how the Sandworm’s gaping maw could potentially be… misused?

earlier this year. That bucket was so widely mocked it even received its own sketch poking fun at how the Sandworm’s gaping maw could potentially be… misused? There’s no word yet on which theaters might be selling this sure-to-be-sought-after Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket when the movie releases at the end of July, but the film’s official X feed shared it as well so we’re choosing to assume it’s real. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also referenced the upcoming popcorn bucket being designed by Deadpool at CinemaCon back in April.

Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began. #history #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/4agugzGNLp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 30, 2024

What they’re saying:

Ryan Reynolds: “Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began.”

“Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began.” Official “Deadpool Movie” X feed: “Available in HUGHe size only.”

“Available in HUGHe size only.” Hugh Jackman: “Don’t try to butter me up.”

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively into theaters on Friday, July 26th.

Available in HUGHe size only. pic.twitter.com/jNtNwQXGTv — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) May 30, 2024

Related stories: