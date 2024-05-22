“Deadpool & Wolverine” Best Other Action Blockbusters In First Day Ticket Sales

Ahead of its release this summer, Deadpool & Wolverine’s first day pre-sale tickets beat expectations.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine, is already prepping for box office success, collecting $8 million dollars in first day ticket sales.

is already prepping for box office success, collecting $8 million dollars in first day ticket sales. The Shawn Levy directed movie, which releases in July, bested other action blockbusters like The Batman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and John Wick: Chapter 4 by, at least, $1.5 million.

and by, at least, $1.5 million. Set to be one of the few guaranteed hits of the summer for theatres, Deadpool & Wolverine is already on its way to success gaining the most Day 1 AMC ticket sales for an R-rated movie ever.

is already on its way to success gaining the most Day 1 AMC ticket sales for an R-rated movie ever. AMC CEO Adam Aron took to X to express his excitement for the film proclaiming “Some 200,000 movie fans have bought their AMC tickets already.”

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, comes to theatres July 26th.

Read More Marvel: