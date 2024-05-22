“Deadpool & Wolverine” Best Other Action Blockbusters In First Day Ticket Sales

Ahead of its release this summer, Deadpool & Wolverine’s first day pre-sale tickets beat expectations.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Disney Marvel’s first R-rated picture, Deadpool & Wolverine, is already prepping for box office success, collecting $8 million dollars in first day ticket sales.
- The Shawn Levy directed movie, which releases in July, bested other action blockbusters like The Batman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and John Wick: Chapter 4 by, at least, $1.5 million.
- Set to be one of the few guaranteed hits of the summer for theatres, Deadpool & Wolverine is already on its way to success gaining the most Day 1 AMC ticket sales for an R-rated movie ever.
- AMC CEO Adam Aron took to X to express his excitement for the film proclaiming “Some 200,000 movie fans have bought their AMC tickets already.”
- Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, comes to theatres July 26th.
