Regal Cinemas Teases Exclusive Collectible “Deadpool & Wolverine” Concession Vessel

Earlier this morning, we shared images and videos of a new hilarious popcorn bucket coming out for Deadpool & Wolverine. Regal cinema has jumped in to share a look at their new concession vessel for the film.
What’s Happening:
- Regal Cinemas’ Instagram shared a first look at their new concession vessel inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine.
- The chair shaped container is the company’s first drink and popcorn combination container. The souvenir will be exclusive to Regal Cinemas.
- In the dramatic teaser clip, the company promised that the collectible will feature a character from Deadpool & Wolverine before cutting off with a warning to viewers that the “signal interrupted to prevent multiverse spoilers.”
- Deadpool & Wolverine premiers on July 26th only in theatres.
- Checkout the full teaser for the popcorn bucket below.
