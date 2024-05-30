Regal Cinemas Teases Exclusive Collectible “Deadpool & Wolverine” Concession Vessel

Earlier this morning, we shared images and videos of a new hilarious popcorn bucket coming out for Deadpool & Wolverine. Regal cinema has jumped in to share a look at their new concession vessel for the film.

What’s Happening:

Regal Cinemas’ Instagram Deadpool & Wolverine.

The chair shaped container is the company’s first drink and popcorn combination container. The souvenir will be exclusive to Regal Cinemas.

In the dramatic teaser clip, the company promised that the collectible will feature a character from Deadpool & Wolverine before cutting off with a warning to viewers that the “signal interrupted to prevent multiverse spoilers.”

Deadpool & Wolverine premiers on July 26th only in theatres.

premiers on July 26th only in theatres. Checkout the full teaser for the popcorn bucket below.

