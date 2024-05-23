Disney+ Subscribers Will Receive Early Access to Merchandise Drops on DisneyStore.com This Summer

Disney Store has just announced a brand new perk exclusive to Disney+ subscribers.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store announced today that Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. will be able to have early access to merchandise drops at DisneyStore.com this summer.
- On the second Wednesday of June, July, and August, active Disney+ users will have first dibs on items ranging from apparel, trading pins, Minnie ear headbands and more.
- This includes new merchandise for the highly anticipated new Star Wars series The Acolyte and Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine.
- Halloween lovers will also get access to new releases inspired by the Disney classic Hocus Pocus.
- Subscribers can access these items by visiting disneystore.com/disneyplus/
