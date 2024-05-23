Disney+ Subscribers Will Receive Early Access to Merchandise Drops on DisneyStore.com This Summer

Disney Store has just announced a brand new perk exclusive to Disney+ subscribers.

What’s Happening:

Disney Store announced today that Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. will be able to have early access to merchandise drops at DisneyStore.com

On the second Wednesday of June, July, and August, active Disney+ users will have first dibs on items ranging from apparel, trading pins, Minnie ear headbands and more.

This includes new merchandise for the highly anticipated new Star Wars series The Acolyte and Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine .

and Marvel’s . Halloween lovers will also get access to new releases inspired by the Disney classic Hocus Pocus .

. Subscribers can access these items by visiting disneystore.com/disneyplus/

Read More Disney Store: