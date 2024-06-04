“Deadpool & Wolverine” Claw Machine Pops Up At Theaters Across The Country

You gotta love a gimmick! A new gift-with-purchase experience has begun popping up at various movie theaters across the country (such as the AMC Disney Springs 24) in honor of the upcoming release of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Moviegoers who purchase tickets for the upcoming Marvel release can show proof of purchase and receive a token to an in-theater claw machine. (Was the use of a claw machine a purposeful pun? Who knows!)

The “everyone’s a winner” machine allows ticket holders to then grab an egg with their surprise inside.

Much to my genuine shock, the eggs contain the physical best friend necklaces that have been at the forefront of the film’s poster and initial marketing.

This fun new addition and promotional experience will only be available for a limited time, so be sure to check out your local theater to see if a claw machine is available.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.