A Showdown of Symbiotes Cause Chaos in New Venom War Tie-Ins

Marvel Comics has offered fans a glimpse at the battles to come in new tie-in issues as part of Al Ewing and Iban Coello's Venom War.

What’s Happening:

MAXIMUM CARNAGE. ABSOLUTE CARNAGE. KING IN BLACK. Every few years, the wild symbiote corner of the Marvel Universe erupts in a saga oozing with violence, drama, and insanity that only Venom and his kind can deliver.

This August, the next milestone symbiote event arrives in Al Ewing and Iban Coello’s Venom War. Today, fans glimpse ahead at the battles to come with information on new tie-in issues on sale in September, including all-new limited series and the reveal of the second issue of the main series.

A master at planning out epic storylines, Ewing has been laying the foundation for Venom War since the very beginning of his current run of Venom. Limitless in scope, the series has followed Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, on separate journeys as the symbiote heroes. But after both have terrifying glimpses of the future, they realize only one of them can be Venom. Their father and son feud will become everyone’s problem as past and present symbiote characters alike are forced to take a side!

Venom War #2 (of 5)

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Iban Coello

THE VENOM WAR RAGES ON!

On Sale September 4th, 2024

Eddie and Dylan Brock, father and son, in a bloodthirsty battle to determine the one true Venom! But there’s one more contender entering the ring – THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! And the vengeful Meridius begins his endgame, unleashing mindless half-zombie, half-symbiote Zombiotes upon New York City and threatening to transform heroes, villains and innocents into his bloodthirsty servants!

Venom #37

Written by Torunn Grønbekk

Art by Cafu

On Sale September 11th, 2024

THE BATTLE IS BACK IN TIME – AGAINST SPIDER-MAN!

As Eddie and Dylan Brock’s father/son war rages, another Dylan Brock is on a mission to make sure things go the way they’re supposed to. An older Dylan – OLD MAN VENOM – travels back in time to Spider-Man’s earliest days – but should he fail, it’s not just the fates of the combatants of the Venom War at stake – but the fate of all of time itself!

Venom War: Deadpool #1 (of 3)

Written by Cullen Bunn

Art by Rob Di Salvo

On September 18th, 2024

DEADPOOL KILLS… A SYMBIOTE PLAGUE?!

The Merc with a Mouth bit off more than he can chew – a horde full of ravening Zombiotes! Who has Wade not @#$’d off badly enough to actually lend him a hand? Fan-favorite Dedpool scribe Cullen Bunn is back for more mercenary mayhem!

Venom War: Daredevil #1

Written by Chris Condon

Art by Lan Medina

On Sale September 25th, 2024

NIGHT OF THE CRAWLING ZOMBIOTES!

As Venom War rages, Manhattan finds itself besieged by an infectious new strain of symbiotes – one that drives their living hosts to an all-encompassing hunger for human flesh and can even reanimate the dead! As the horde of zombiotes descends on Hell’s Kitchen, the two Daredevils must rise up to stand as the last line of defense – but will they be enough to stem the tide, or will their brains be first on the menu?

Venom War: Lethal Protectors #1 (of 3)

Written by Sabir Pirzada

Art by Luca Maresca

On Sale September 18th, 2024

SILVER SABLE AND THE SYMBIOTE SQUAD… JOIN THE VENOM WAR!

Sable’s assembled a new, hyper-lethal mercenary team of: (REDACTED) in order to steal (CLASSIFIED). Standing in their way? Bloodthirsty Zombiotes. Time to fight fire with fire – by unleashing the Life Foundation Symbiotes – SCREAM, RIOT, AGONY, LASHER and PHAGE – against their foes!

Venom War: Wolverine #1 (of 3)

Written by Tim Seely & Tony Fleecs

Art by Kev Walker

On Sale September 11th, 2024

THE WOLVERINE IS…A ZOMBIOTE?!

The only thing more dangerous than Wolverine – is Wolverine bonded to a mindless symbiote hungry for flesh! As Zombiotes spread across NYC transforming everyone in their path into uncontrollable killing machines, Logan’s only hope to save lives and avoid infection lies in returning to a dark chapter from his past. Logan slashes his way into a horror story from the twisted writing team behind Local Man and the incredible art of Kev Walker (Marvel Zombies, Venom).

Venom War: Venomous #2 (of 3)

Written by Erica Schultz

Art by Luciano Vecchio

On Sale September 18th, 2024

BEWARE THE SYMBIOTE STING OF THE BLACK WIDOW

Black Widow gains new symbiote allies – Flash Thompson, Agent Anti-Venom, Liz Allan, Misery – in the wake of VENOM WAR! And they’re winning the fight – until they come face-to-face with the Zombiote horde swallowing all of New York! One of Widow’s teammates may hold the key to victory – but the price they’ll need to pay may be too steep!

Venom War: Zombiotes #2 (of 3)

Written by Cavan Scott

Art by Juan José Ryp

On Sale September 25th, 2024

ZOMBIOTE LAND!

As the two Venoms fight, a darker strain of symbiotes – the Zombiotes – slither across New York City. The dead are reanimated into Crawlers! The living possessed as Swingers – all intent on turning the entire city into mindless killing machines! An unlikely team – led by She-Hulk, Hellcat and Shocker – could be humanity’s only hope!

Venom War: Carnage #2 (of 3)

Written by Torunn Grønbekk

Art by Pere Pérez

On Sale September 11th, 2024

Carnage takes on a new host and breaks into the K-project to discover the horrible applications of the symbiote-killing K-chemical. But when everything goes sideways, he’s saved by an unlikely ally – Meridius.

Venom War: Spider-Man #2 (of 4)

Written by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing

Art by Greg Land

On Sale September 4th, 2024

BACK IN BLACK!

Eddie and Dylan Brock battle over the symbiote – but Venom has already chosen – his first host – Peter Parker, the Amazing Spider-Man! But this time, Pete and the symbiote are working together. And with Mary Jane, A.K.A. Jackpot, on his side, Spidey might be the one true victor in the Venom War!