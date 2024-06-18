DiGiorno and Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” Team Up with Four New Limited Edition Pizzas

It’s not delivery, it’s Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverineinspired DiGiorno.

What’s Happening:

  • DiGiorno frozen pizza and Marvel are teaming up with a chaotically delicious new collaboration of pizzas.
  • Inspired by Marvel’s upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, the pizza company unveiled four new and limited edition options for fans to celebrate the July 26th release of the film.
  • The four drool-worthy pies will hit shelves this month with varieties including:
    • The Wade Special: Paying homage to Wade Wison’s pizza in the first movie, this sweet and salty pie is topped with pineapple and black olives.

 

  • Gimme Chimi: Inspired by chimichangas, this spicy pizza is covered in spicy cumin sauce, beef topping, Jalapeño, and cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

 

  • Spicy Wolvie Pie: With Wolverine’s carnivorous appetite in mind, this pizza is loaded with pepperoni, chorizo and bacon.

 

  • Maximum Pep: Just like Deadpool, this pizza is unapologetically full of pep(peroni).
  • The top tier prize is a Pizza Party in La La Land. DiGiorno will fly one winner and a guest to Los Angeles for a dinner with a private chef whipping up the DiGiorno limited edition pizzas and a stunt class.
  • Other prizes include limited edition merc merch and tickets to see the film.
  • Every flavor, except for Spicy Wolvie Pie, comes with a cut-out Deadpool mask on the back of the box.
  • All four pizza’s have an MSRP of $6.49, but prices may vary by retailer.
  • In addition to this delicious crossover, DiGiorno is also launching the DiGiorno Chaotic Good ‘Stakes For A Slice Of The Pie sweepstakes.
  • Fans can enter for free for a chance to win several prizes.
  • You can enter the sweepstakes here.

