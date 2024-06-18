DiGiorno and Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” Team Up with Four New Limited Edition Pizzas

It’s not delivery, it’s Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine–inspired DiGiorno.
What’s Happening:
- DiGiorno frozen pizza and Marvel are teaming up with a chaotically delicious new collaboration of pizzas.
- Inspired by Marvel’s upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, the pizza company unveiled four new and limited edition options for fans to celebrate the July 26th release of the film.
- The four drool-worthy pies will hit shelves this month with varieties including:
- The Wade Special: Paying homage to Wade Wison’s pizza in the first movie, this sweet and salty pie is topped with pineapple and black olives.
- Gimme Chimi: Inspired by chimichangas, this spicy pizza is covered in spicy cumin sauce, beef topping, Jalapeño, and cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
- Spicy Wolvie Pie: With Wolverine’s carnivorous appetite in mind, this pizza is loaded with pepperoni, chorizo and bacon.
- Maximum Pep: Just like Deadpool, this pizza is unapologetically full of pep(peroni).
- The top tier prize is a Pizza Party in La La Land. DiGiorno will fly one winner and a guest to Los Angeles for a dinner with a private chef whipping up the DiGiorno limited edition pizzas and a stunt class.
- Other prizes include limited edition merc merch and tickets to see the film.
- Every flavor, except for Spicy Wolvie Pie, comes with a cut-out Deadpool mask on the back of the box.
- All four pizza’s have an MSRP of $6.49, but prices may vary by retailer.
- In addition to this delicious crossover, DiGiorno is also launching the DiGiorno Chaotic Good ‘Stakes For A Slice Of The Pie sweepstakes.
- Fans can enter for free for a chance to win several prizes.
- You can enter the sweepstakes here.
