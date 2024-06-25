“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for June 25th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links.)

Barely Necessities Episode 177 – June 25, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Treat Yourself! Spend $100 and Choose A Free Gift at Disney Store

Did you miss out on Disney Store’s last Free Gift offer? Well good news friends, it’s back! Add some extra magic to your shopping cart while you top off your Summer shopping lists. For a limited time guests can choose a free gift (for themselves or to share!) when spending $100 or more!

Special Halfway to the Holiday Tote Bag Available for Disneyland Magic Key Holders

A special Halfway to the Holidays tote bag is available for Disneyland Magic Key holders. A special ¡Viva Navidad! tote bag is available to Magic Key holders, while supplies last.

Get A Sneak Peek At Loads of New Merchandise Coming to Disney Parks and Disney Store This Holiday Season

We’re halfway to the holidays (based on the Disney Parks calendar) and what better way to celebrate than getting a sneak peek at the fun new merchandise coming to the Disney Parks and Disney Store.

Go Shopping Bluey Style With This New Cart Inspired By the Popular Show Now Available at Disney Store

Gather your dollar bucks and head to the supermarket, or at least online to Disney Store to checkout the new Bluey Shopping Cart! Inspired by the popular show that’s taken the nation by storm, this charming play set is just the right size for your little one!

Stitch Day Fun Returns to Spencer's

Stitch Day (June 26th) is back and our pals over at Spencer’s are once again celebrating all things Experiment 626! The retailer has a variety of Lilo and Stitch themed gifts that are perfect for treating yourself or sharing with fellow fans.

Celebrate 626 Day With Some Favorite Stitch Merchandise!

Now, it’s time to embrace your inner Stitch and celebrate your own unique attributes of individuality and the meaning of family and friendship as you create your own perfect escape!

Celebrate Stitch Day in Style with BoxLunch

BoxLunch is preparing for 6/26, AKA Stitch Day, with a collection of merchandise celebrating the fan favorite character from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch.

Satisfy Your Appetite for Stitch Merchandise at Disney Store

Your summertime adventures are always better when Stitch is along for the ride and Disney Store has some delightful new items that are up to the task. Whether you’re sharing your love of Disney while on a lunch break, leading the whole crew on a fantastic trip, or entertaining a crowd of guests at home, Stitch is right by your side.

Stitch at Hot Topic – More Fun Apparel and Decor Starring Experiment 626

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of apparel, accessories, and home decor inspired by the adorable troublemaker Stitch, and just in time for Stitch Day!

DiGiorno and Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine" Team Up with Four New Limited Edition Pizzas

DiGiorno frozen pizza and Marvel are teaming up with a chaotically delicious new collaboration of pizzas. Inspired by Marvel’s upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, the pizza company unveiled four new and limited edition options for fans to celebrate the July 26th release of the film.

Corkcicle & Star Wars Water Bottle Crossbody Sling Bags Now Available on Disney Store

While previously available elsewhere, this duo of Star Wars inspired bottle holding crossbody bags have finally made their way to Disney Store. These fantastic bottle holders keep your hands free, bottle protected, and your Star Wars obsession shining through.

Heroes & Villains Rey Collection for Women

Following the epic week in May counting down to Star Wars Day, Heroes & Villains is further exploring the galaxy far, far away with a new collection of women’s apparel inspired by the Sequel Trilogy and central character, Rey.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Tee-riffic Deal! Save 40% on Disney Store Apparel

A new season means it’s time to update your wardrobe, especially when Disney Store is offering a sale on their character and parks themed T-shirts!

Take A Peek At A New Mini-Bust Featuring Disney's "Gargoyles" From Diamond Select Toys In Our Exclusive First Look

Fans of the long-ended Disney animated series Gargoyles can soon increase their collection with a new resin Mini-Bust featuring a Steel Clan Robot which can soon be preordered from Diamond Select Toys!

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo the New Magical Cinderella Vera Bradley Collection Now Available at Disney Store

Fans of Cinderella will love the new Vera Bradley collection at Disney Store that features six products featuring totes, backpacks, crossbody bags, zip-ID cases, and travel bags.

Be Our Guest With This New “Beauty and the Beast” Singing Tea Cart Play Set at Disney Store

Welcome to an enchanted tea party with this singing tea cart inspired by Beauty and the Beast. Lumiere performs “Be Our Guest”, while Mrs. Potts and Chip set the scene for tea time!

"Lilly Loves Disney" Collection Adds New Items Featuring Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck

Fashion brand Lilly Pulitzer is turning back to Disney for inspiration as they launch a new series of lifestyle apparel designed with fans in mind. The “Lilly Loves Disney” Collection has added a new set of items, featuring Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck, posing among the petals on clothing, accessories, and more.

Follow Stitch on Foodie Journey with Disney Store's Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection

Experiment 626 is back for another round of Disney merchandise fun and this time he’ll be bringing his signature charm and a craving for Disney delicacies to a unique 12-part series. The playful assortment features snackable spins on your favorite indestructible and completely irresistible alien. Each launch offers a new Stitch snack plush and collectible pin.

Searchlight Releases “Kinds of Kindness” Merchandise Collection

Searchlight Pictures has shared a new collection of merchandise in honor of Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film Kinds of Kindness.

New Concept Coming to Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories at Disney Springs

Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories is currently being transformed into Disney Ever After, a refreshed concept that will bring a bright and fun feel to the space. Expect to see collections featuring your favorite characters, trendy merchandise, and plenty of huggable plush when Disney Ever After opens later this month.

Music of Michael Giacchino Celebrated In Vinyl Records Coming to Disney Music Emporium

Three vinyl sets celebrating the scores of Michael Giacchino and several of the titles from Pixar Animation Studios that he worked on are on their way to Disney Music Emporium.

Royal Naboo Starship from "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" Coming Soon from Mattel and Hot Wheels

One month ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the popular toy company Mattel has revealed its new Hot Wheels STAR WARS Starships Select Royal Naboo Starship, which will become available to order on July 25th. This release is in celebration of the 25th anniversary of George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Tricia Kennedy, Marshal Knight, Luke Manning, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up.*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!