Go Shopping Bluey Style With This New Cart Inspired By the Popular Show Now Available at Disney Store

Bluey fans will love this new Bluey Shopping Cart, now available at Disney Store.

What's Happening:

The Bluey Shopping Cart is now available at Disney Store.

This is just the right size for your little one, inspired by the popular Disney Junior show.

It comes with boxes of pretend groceries, including milk, juice, flour, and more.

Bluey Shopping Cart | Disney Store $19.99

Details:

Play shopping cart

Features eight boxes of play food including tea, milk, flour, apple juice, orange juice, dog treats, popsicles, and cereal

Bluey and Bingo decal on cart

Bluey and Bingo decal on cart
Bluey' stamp on front of cart

Rolling wheels

Handle folds down

Includes fairy bread recipe on package wrap

Inspired by Bluey, streaming on Disney Junior