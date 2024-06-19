Go Shopping Bluey Style With This New Cart Inspired By the Popular Show Now Available at Disney Store

Bluey fans will love this new Bluey Shopping Cart, now available at Disney Store.

What's Happening:

  • The Bluey Shopping Cart is now available at Disney Store.
  • This is just the right size for your little one, inspired by the popular Disney Junior show.
  • It comes with boxes of pretend groceries, including milk, juice, flour, and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Bluey Shopping Cart | Disney Store $19.99

Details:

  • Play shopping cart
  • Features eight boxes of play food including tea, milk, flour, apple juice, orange juice, dog treats, popsicles, and cereal
  • Bluey and Bingo decal on cart
  • Bluey' stamp on front of cart
  • Rolling wheels
  • Handle folds down
  • Includes fairy bread recipe on package wrap
  • Inspired by Bluey, streaming on Disney Junior

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
