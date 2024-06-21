Music of Michael Giacchino Celebrated In Vinyl Records Coming to Disney Music Emporium

Three vinyl sets celebrating the scores of Michael Giachhino and several of the titles from Pixar Animation Studios that he worked on are on their way to Disney Music Emporium.

Some very special vinyl records of the soundtracks of several films from Pixar Animation Studios are on their way to Disney Music Emporium from Mondo Music. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney Music Emporium (@disneymusicemporium)

This week, Mondo Music is restocking the vinyl soundtracks to three films from Pixar Animation Studios – Up, Ratatouille, and Coco – each featuring the essential scores of composer Michael Giacchino and original artwork by artist Nicole Gustafsson.

Each edition comes complete with liner notes by Drew Taylor ( UP, COCO ) and Brian Satterwhite ( RATATOUILLE ), all three double LPs will be available in various colorways – with Up being a color splattered press, Coco on pink vinyl, and Ratatouille on green vinyl.

The restocked LPs will be available at Disney Music Emporium on Monday, June 24th for Disney Music Emporium Day, and later in the week (in a different exclusive colorway) at Mondo Shop

