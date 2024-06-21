Corkcicle & Star Wars Water Bottle Crossbody Sling Bags Now Available on Disney Store

Corkcicle is heading to a galaxy far, far, away with their water bottle crossbody sling bags, now available at Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

While previously available elsewhere, this duo of Star Wars

These fantastic bottle holders keep your hands free, bottle protected, and your Star Wars obsession shining through.

The Darth Vader bag uses opposing textures with a hint of red to emulate the villain.

The Grogi bag adds a bit of whimsy, with his famous pointy ears sticking out from the top.

These Corkcicle Star Wars water bottle crossbody slings bags are available on Disney Store now.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that Disney Store purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Grogu Crossbody Water Bottle Sling Bag by Corkcicle & Star Wars – $69.99

Character design inspired by Grogu

Padded interior zip pocket

Exterior cinch pocket holds one 16 oz. – 40 oz. canteen (sold separately)

Slick adjustable logo strap

Nylon webbing/polyester

Handwash only

9 ¼’’ H x 5 ¼’’ W x 4 ¼’’ D

Darth Vader Crossbody Water Bottle Sling Bag by Corkcicle & Star Wars – $69.99

Character design inspired by Darth Vader

Padded interior zip pocket

Exterior cinch pocket holds one 16 oz. – 40 oz. canteen (sold separately)

Slick adjustable logo strap with Galactic Empire symbol

Nylon webbing/polyester/vegan leather

Handwash only

9 ¼’’ H x 5 ¼’’ W x 4 ¼’’ D

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas, and season fun, we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag.