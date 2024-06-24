Get A Sneak Peek At Loads of New Merchandise Coming to Disney Parks and Disney Store This Holiday Season

We’re halfway to the holidays (based on the Disney Parks calendar) and what better way to celebrate than getting a sneak peek at the fun new merchandise coming to the Disney Parks and DisneyStore.com. New ears, apparel, and plush toys are slated to premiere in early September on DisneyStore.com, with more to come throughout the holiday season after the Disney Store Holiday Shop officially launches this Fall. You can also find these collections at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort later in the fall season.

New Spirit Jerseys

We all know that the best way to stay warm at the parks is by slipping into a cozy spirit jersey. There will be a couple of styles to keep you dreaming of snow on Main Street, U.S.A. … as well as a new 2024 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Exclusive spirit jersey.

Festival of Lights

These adorable Minnie ears feature a glimmering menorah to share light with the world this Hanukkah season.

Mickey and Minnie share a special moment spinning the dreidel near the menorah in a design that inspires us to snuggle up and tell Hanukkah stories.

Fill this mug with your favorite hot drink to enjoy along with your favorite chocolate babka.

Welcome the holiday spirit into your home and embrace the Festival of Lights with this stylish menorah wall hanging.

Saunter into the living room in style in these comfy blue and white pajama pants that feature Mickey and Minnie enjoying the holiday festivities.

New Holiday Styles for the Whole Family

This whimsical collection is here to add some serious holiday cheer to your wardrobe.

Left to Right:

Vintage Holiday Vibes: Go classic this holiday season with this refined white sweatshirt that bears a soft vintage Santa Mickey in tuft and felt.

Matching Minnie & Mickey Christmas Sweaters: These cozy Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas sweaters are the perfect match. Minnie’s features a shade of pink sugar cookie icing, while Mickey sports fir tree hues. Both are sprinkled with classic zigzags and Christmas trees.

Your New Tree Trimming Sweatshirt: This snuggly crewneck sweatshirt has Mickey and Minnie getting the Christmas tree ready for the big night.

The Ultimate Christmas Cardi: This cardigan bears all the bells and whistles of a Christmas sweater: golden buttons, glimmering trim, metallic embroidery, and Mickey and Minne as elves.

Once Upon a MagicBand+

Light up the night with this holiday MagicBand+ that features Mickey on a toy train, heading up a parade of ride vehicles like a Jungle Cruise boat, a teacup and a carousel horse.

To All A Good Night

Get Christmas Eve photo-ready in this adult onesie with Mickey ears and pockets for stashing plenty of candy canes.

All That Glitters is Gold

This women’s boatneck tee brings all the bling to your next family gathering with a gold sequined Santa Mickey and Disneyland or Walt Disney World in metallic print.

Festive Ear Headbands

Yuletide headgear is like tinsel on the tree – it’s your festive topping for head-to-toe holiday celebrations.

This pair of frosty friends adds a cuddly touch to crisp nights with fuzzy faces and warm scarves.

Match your Christmas onesies with this knit sweater Minnie ear headband complete with furry white bow.

Spark up your Disney Park night with this pair of faux leather Minnie ears and glimmering golden bow.

At Christmas, you can never go wrong with the classics. These plush knit Mickey ears have a lustrous red Santa hat in fuzzy white trimming.

It is only halfway to the holidays, but you can bet Santa is already setting trends in hats.

For the head elf in your bunch, this Santa Mickey bucket hat is nothing short of a party starter with plush ears and a fluffy brim.

Call the Prep-and-Landing Crew: Santa’s little helper hasn’t been left out of the latest North Pole styles. This conifer-green ballcap is topped with a velveteen elf hat and plush Mickey ears.

Perfect for sunny Decembers in the California and Florida sunshine, this Santa Mickey ballcap is a refined Christmas sentiment featuring a vintage-style Mickey and his signature on the back.

New Holiday Home Decor

Deck the halls, the front door, and everywhere else in your space to create a warm and inviting holiday home, ready for all the festivities.

These tabletop ornaments are a little big for the tree, but perfect for adding a soft, cozy light to your warm holiday living room.

Keep the hot cocoa flowing this season with this mug featuring everyone’s favorite holiday mouse.

The perfect trimming on the sofa this year is a cuddly snowman pillow with, of course, Mickey ears!

Hung by the chimney with care, this pair of stockings feature Mickey and Minnie hard at work as helper elves.

Soft and Cuddly Holiday Plush

Snuggle up with holiday cheer with these super soft plush toys perfect to add to the joy and warmth of the holiday season.

Sleepy Stitch Cudleez

Angel and Stitch are celebrating the holidays together this year and these huggable plush are perfect for snuggling on Christmas morning.

This collectable baby Mickey plush wears a toy train apron emblazoned with “My 1st Christmas 2024″ perfect for those new to the holiday party.

This huggable Pluto is wearing his best elf costume and has a letter for Santa with all his Christmas wishes.

In their best helper elf outfits, this huggable Mickey and Minnie are ready to help deck the halls and trim the tree.

2024 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Merch

This year’s exclusive Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party merchandise is hotter than cocoa by the fireplace. For guests joining the merriment at Magic Kingdom Park, be sure to grab this commemorative spirit jersey and mug to keep the vibe warm and bright all season, exclusive to the party.

2024 Disney Jollywood Nights Merch

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, among vintage reindeer and Gertie trimming the tree, guests can find Ollie the Gingerbread Man sweetening up the party with this plush headband and Lug crossbody bag. Both will only be available during the Disney Jollywood Nights parties.

Start making your list and checking it twice – these new holiday merch items are coming to Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and on DisneyStore.com later this year.