New Concept Coming to Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories at Disney Springs

Disney Springs has teased a new concept coming to Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories.

What’s Happening:

Located in Town Center at Disney Springs, Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories offers upscale Disney-themed jewelry, apparel, accessories and more.

Here, you can create stylish "happily ever afters" with bedazzling bijoux! Come peruse a plethora of high-end Disney jewelry—including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, pins and other must-haves—from companies like Alex & Ani, Crislu and Pandora Jewelry, to name a few.

Savvy fashionistas will also discover a curated selection of handbags, headwear and other accessories inspired by their favorite Disney characters, attractions and classic films.

Change may be afoot though, as the official Disney Springs Facebook page

More information on the exciting all-new concept will be released later this month.

More Disney Springs News: