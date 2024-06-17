New Concept Coming to Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories at Disney Springs

Disney Springs has teased a new concept coming to Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories.
What’s Happening:
- Located in Town Center at Disney Springs, Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories offers upscale Disney-themed jewelry, apparel, accessories and more.
- Here, you can create stylish "happily ever afters" with bedazzling bijoux! Come peruse a plethora of high-end Disney jewelry—including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, pins and other must-haves—from companies like Alex & Ani, Crislu and Pandora Jewelry, to name a few.
- Savvy fashionistas will also discover a curated selection of handbags, headwear and other accessories inspired by their favorite Disney characters, attractions and classic films.
- Change may be afoot though, as the official Disney Springs Facebook page has teased something new coming to the store.
- More information on the exciting all-new concept will be released later this month.
More Disney Springs News:
- The Chicken Guy himself, Guy Fieri, recently paid a visit to his restaurant at Disney Springs.
- A new Marvel/Coca-Cola collaboration has launched at the Disney Springs Coca-Cola Store.
- The new Aloha Collection booth has opened at Disney Springs, selling the brand’s splash-proof, easy-to-clean, packable bags.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com