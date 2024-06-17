Guy Fieri Pays a Visit to Chicken Guy! at Disney Springs Alongside Co-Founder Robert Earl

The Chicken Guy himself, Guy Fieri, recently paid a visit to his restaurant at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

Guy Fieri, famed chef and TV Personality made a surprise appearance at Chicken Guy! on Saturday, June 15th at Disney Springs.

The Mayor of Flavortown himself visited the flagship location of his chicken chain to fist-bump with fans and connect with his team at the restaurant. He was joined by his two sons, Ryder and Hunter, along with Robert Earl, co-founder of Chicken Guy!

Fieri worked with his staff, gearing up to introduce new dishes, including the restaurant’s recently debuted Bacon Jalapeno Popper Sandwich. This spicy delight starts with a crispy chicken filet topped with jalapeño cream cheese, smoked bacon, and fiery jalapeño slices, all smothered in melted pepper jack cheese. Each bite offers a perfect mix of creamy, smoky, and spicy, finished with a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch dressing on a soft bun. This sandwich is a must-try for those who love a good kick of heat coupled with indulgent textures.

