Guy Fieri Pays a Visit to Chicken Guy! at Disney Springs Alongside Co-Founder Robert Earl

The Chicken Guy himself, Guy Fieri, recently paid a visit to his restaurant at Disney Springs.
What’s Happening:
- Guy Fieri, famed chef and TV Personality made a surprise appearance at Chicken Guy! on Saturday, June 15th at Disney Springs.
- The Mayor of Flavortown himself visited the flagship location of his chicken chain to fist-bump with fans and connect with his team at the restaurant. He was joined by his two sons, Ryder and Hunter, along with Robert Earl, co-founder of Chicken Guy!
- Fieri worked with his staff, gearing up to introduce new dishes, including the restaurant’s recently debuted Bacon Jalapeno Popper Sandwich. This spicy delight starts with a crispy chicken filet topped with jalapeño cream cheese, smoked bacon, and fiery jalapeño slices, all smothered in melted pepper jack cheese. Each bite offers a perfect mix of creamy, smoky, and spicy, finished with a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch dressing on a soft bun. This sandwich is a must-try for those who love a good kick of heat coupled with indulgent textures.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Yesterday marked the end of an era at EPCOT, as the second iteration of Test Track closed to make way for the third.
- A new Marvel/Coca-Cola collaboration has launched at the Disney Springs Coca-Cola Store.
- The new Aloha Collection booth has opened at Disney Springs, selling the brand’s splash-proof, easy-to-clean, packable bags.
