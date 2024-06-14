Photos: Aloha Collection Opens At Disney Springs

The new Aloha Collection booth has opened as Disney Springs.

Located next to Terralina and Paddlefish, the new booth features the brand’s splash-proof, easy-to-clean, packable bags.

As part of the brand’s commitment to embracing their Hawaiian home, 5% of all proceeds from the company benefit Hawaiian organizations working to conserve the culture and lands.

Aloha Collections is now open daily at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort.

