Photos: Aloha Collection Opens At Disney Springs

The new Aloha Collection booth has opened as Disney Springs.
Located next to Terralina and Paddlefish, the new booth features the brand’s splash-proof, easy-to-clean, packable bags.
As part of the brand’s commitment to embracing their Hawaiian home, 5% of all proceeds from the company benefit Hawaiian organizations working to conserve the culture and lands.
Aloha Collections is now open daily at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort.
