See Cirque Du Soleil’s “Drawn To Life” At Walt Disney World With Special “Cirque Week” Savings

Fans can see the exclusive Cirque Du Soleil show, Drawn to Life, at Walt Disney World for the first time (or even the fourth or fifth!) with a special new offer available this week.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate Cirque du Soleil with a special offer for Drawn to Life , the stunning live theatrical production presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney, playing exclusively at Disney Springs

, the stunning live theatrical production presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney, playing exclusively at Enjoy up to 25% off tickets now through June 17 with the “Celebrate Cirque” offer, for performances through December 20 in seating categories 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The deal provides new and returning guests the opportunity to experience Drawn to Life , the 50th original production from Cirque du Soleil and first collaboration between iconic entertainment brands Cirque du Soleil and The Walt Disney Company.

, the 50th original production from Cirque du Soleil and first collaboration between iconic entertainment brands Cirque du Soleil and The Walt Disney Company. The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100-year heritage of storytelling.

The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by artists from the Walt Disney Animation Studios.

In late 2023, the show introduced a dazzling new finale honoring the relationship at the heart of its story, between a father and his daughter, with artists who soar across the stage between two swings performing new awe-inspiring stunts, acrobatics and choreography.

Tickets can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life

If you’d like more information, or to book your trip to Walt Disney World for the show, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel,

Important Additional Information:

Offer is valid for purchases made 6/11/2024-6/17/2024 for performances of Drawn to Life through 6/11/2024-12/20/2024 (subject to availability).

Valid for seat categories 1, 2, 3, & 4.

Limit eight (8) tickets per transaction and per Guest.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life

Tickets sold by Cirque du Soleil. Tickets are subject to taxes and fees. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

The Cirque Week Offer is subject to availability and cannot be combined with any other offers.