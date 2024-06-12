Celebrate Father’s Day with Special Menu Items Across Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World will be celebrating dads with some special Father’s Day menu items available for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

Items available include: Hole-in-One at The Artist's Palette: Fudgy brownie, salted caramel with pecans, vanilla cheesecake, and chocolate décor (Available through June 16th – seen above ) Smoked Cherry Old Fashion Tart at Gasparilla Island Grill, Roaring Fork, and Contempo Café: Cherry ganache, Jack Daniel's Crémeux, bitters chantilly, applewood-smoked bacon (Available through June 16th)



NEW! Caramel-Banana Ganache Square at The Ganachery: Bananas blended with caramel-chocolate enrobed in milk chocolate (Available through June 30th)

NEW! Spiced Milk Chocolate-covered Bacon at The Ganachery: Candied bacon enrobed in milk chocolate with chili salt (Available through June 30th)

