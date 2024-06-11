MagicBand+ Interaction Comes to Festival of the Lion King for the Film’s 30th Anniversary

Guests will be able to interact with Festival of the Lion King at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in an all-new way this summer.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the animated classic The Lion King this summer through September 6th.

this summer through September 6th. The celebrations include meet & greets with Timon and Rafiki special food The Lion King characters at the Animation Experience.

characters at the Animation Experience. The popular Festival of the Lion King show, based on the classic movie, has even more magic during the anniversary celebration with MagicBand+ this summer.

Your MagicBand+ will come to life with dancing lights and haptic vibrations during key moments throughout the show.

During spectacular theatrics, guests relive all the classic songs from The Lion King , including “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” The spectacular finale includes a soaring rendition of “Circle of Life.”

If you want to check out these special ways to celebrate The Lion King at Disney's Animal Kingdom, or just make a visit to Walt Disney World Mouse Fan Travel

