Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of “The Lion King” with Special Treats at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the animated classic, The Lion King, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is serving up some limited time bites and sips for guests to enjoy this summer.
What’s Happening:
- The culinary teams at Disney’s Animal Kingdom have put together some adorably delicious Lion King-themed bites and sips for you to enjoy starting June 10th and running through September 9th, 2024.
- Thanks to the Disney Parks Blog, here’s a look at what’s available at the Walt Disney World theme park for The Lion King’s 30th anniversary:
Eight Spoon Café
- The Simba – mango-flavored slushy combined with grenadine and topped with two gummy candies
Isle of Java
- Timon’s Luau – a layered dessert with vanilla chiffon, passion fruit curd, guava jam, vanilla chantilly cream, an edible tropical flower for the lei and mint for the hula skirt
Tiffins Restaurant
- Rafiki’s Squash Banana – a shake blended with squash bananas, baobab fruit, vanilla, cinnamon, and cardamom
- “Remember Who You Are” The Lion King 30th Anniversary Dessert – The Kenyan coffee mousse is filled with caramelized bananas, chai chantilly, banana-caramel sauce, chocolate-coffee crumble, chocolate decoration, and a sugar sun
Tamu Tamu Refreshments
- Zazu Ice Cream Sandwich – vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two blue cake-coated sugar cookies with a chocolate medallion on top
Harambe Market
- The You Follow Old Rafiki Cheesecake – passion fruit-mango cheesecake with a coconut-lime crust, vanilla bean chantilly, and a chocolate medallion
Restaurantosaurus
- Shenzi Strawberry Lemonade – Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, Minute Maid Strawberry Smoothie, and blue curaçao syrup served with a souvenir glow cube
- The Rightful Ruler Cupcake (also available at Pizzafari) – a red velvet cake with cookies ‘n cream cheesecake filling and chocolate icing topped with a chocolate medallion on chocolate rocks
Trilo-bites
- Zazu DOLE Whip Lime and Coconut Float – DOLE Whip Lime with Sprite swirled with coconut and blue curaçao syrup, topped with a white chocolate medallion
Simba Paw Cookie – available at various outdoor food carts throughout the park
