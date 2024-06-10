Lightning McQueen Themed Treat Available for Annual Passholders This Summer at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This summer, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy an exclusive Lightning McQueen themed treat at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

From June 10th to September 6th, 2024, Annual Passholders can purchase this special confection featuring your choice of hand-scooped ice cream, topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, red and yellow sprinkles and a chocolate-coconut cake doughnut.

The Lightning McQueen Ice Cream Sundae will be available at Hollywood Scoops at Disney's Hollywood Studios daily during normal operating hours through September 6th, while supplies last.

Through June 24th, Annual Passholders have more offerings to experience over at EPCOT a new Stitch magnet AP Lounge in the Morocco pavilion

