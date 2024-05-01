Photos: New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Lounge Opens at EPCOT’s Morocco Pavilion for V.I.PASSHOLDER Days

V.I.Passholder Days returned to the Walt Disney World Resort today, and with it comes a new Annual Passholder lounge inside the Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT.

Restaurant Marrakesh in the Morocco Pavilion has been transformed into a Passholder Lounge from May 1st to June 18th (open daily from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM). The Passholder Lounge offers complimentary snacks and water, mobile device charging stations, a Passholder button, and the possibility of special Disney friends (like Genie!) stopping by to say hello.

Outside, a long line of Annual Passholders waited to be put on the list to visit the new lounge.

Meanwhile, over at Creations Shop, Passholders can pick up an exclusive new magnet featuring Stitch.

V.I.Passholder Days runs daily through June 26th across Walt Disney World. Click here to see how else Passholders can celebrate this month.