Photos / Videos: “¡Celebración Encanto!” Debuts at EPCOT’s New CommuniCore Plaza

One day ahead of its official debut, the new “¡Celebración Encanto!” held its first public performance at EPCOT tonight, as part of a media preview of CommuniCore Hall and Plaza.

What’s Happening:

Everyone will be talking about Bruno as a new summer sing-along show featuring the beloved songs and story of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film, Encanto , had its first performance today at EPCOT.

, had its first performance today at EPCOT. This new limited-time show, “¡Celebración Encanto!” will run several times throughout the day and will not only invite guests to sing along with some of their favorite songs, but they’ll also spot Mirabel and Bruno on the newly opened CommuniCore Plaza stage.

You’ll want to hurry in, as this show is only running for a limited time, through September 6th.

There seems to be some fun guest interaction for the little ones in the new show.

The show was introduced to the media tonight by the Walt Disney World

The new show is part of the new CommuniCore area, which also includes the Mickey & Friends meet & greet, the Festival Favorites snack stand and an exhibit hall.

After many delays, CommuniCore Hall and Plaza will finally open to guests tomorrow, June 10th.

If you’d like to see the new EPCOT additions for yourself, or any other Disney destination, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel