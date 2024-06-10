“Encanto” Themed Food Comes to EPCOT’s New CommuniCore Plaza

To go along with the new “¡Celebración Encanto!” at EPCOT’s CommuniCore Plaza, a variety of Encanto-themed treats are now available to purchase.
What’s Happening:
- These new Encanto-themed treats, shared by the Disney Eats Instagram, are available to purchase at the new Festival Favorites quick service window located within CommuniCore Plaza, which officially opened today at EPCOT.
- Here’s a look at what’s available:
- Cheese-stuffed Arepa with Cilantro-Lime Crema and Cotija
- Cheese-stuffed Arepa with Chicken and Avocado
- Coconut Tres Leches: Vanilla cake soaked with oat, almond, and coconut milks topped with toasted coconut (Plant-based)
- Coconut-Passion Fruit Smoothie (Non-alcoholic)
- Passion Fruit Daiquiri
- “¡Celebración Encanto!” is part of the new CommuniCore area, which also includes the Mickey & Friends meet & greet, the Festival Favorites snack stand and an exhibit hall.
- After many delays, CommuniCore Hall and Plaza is now open to all guests at EPCOT.
