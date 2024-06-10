“Encanto” Themed Food Comes to EPCOT’s New CommuniCore Plaza

To go along with the new “¡Celebración Encanto!” at EPCOT’s CommuniCore Plaza, a variety of Encanto-themed treats are now available to purchase.

What’s Happening:

Here's a look at what's available: Cheese-stuffed Arepa with Cilantro-Lime Crema and Cotija



Cheese-stuffed Arepa with Chicken and Avocado

Coconut Tres Leches: Vanilla cake soaked with oat, almond, and coconut milks topped with toasted coconut (Plant-based)

Coconut-Passion Fruit Smoothie (Non-alcoholic)

Passion Fruit Daiquiri

“¡Celebración Encanto!” is part of the new CommuniCore area, which also includes the Mickey & Friends meet & greet

After many delays, CommuniCore Hall and Plaza is now open to all guests at EPCOT.

