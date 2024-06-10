New Tech and New Songs Revealed For “The Little Mermaid” Musical Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

As all eyes are on the upcoming opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Walt Disney World is sharing more about the return of a princess to Disney’s Hollywood Studios later this year.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Walt Disney World shared a bit more information about the upcoming new show for Disney’s Hollywood Studios “ The Little Mermaid

Heavily inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic The Little Mermaid, the show is set to feature all-new physical sets, cast of puppets, live performers and stunning visuals.

To pull off this artful blend of practical and projected scenic design, of real and digital puppetry, the team is pairing some tried and true methods (the blacklight puppets are back!) with state-of-the-art technology.

Cutting-edge digital imagery will be used throughout the show to accent what is happening on stage, bringing to life characters like King Triton, Ursula, and even Ariel’s sisters, who kick the production off with an all-new “Daughters of Triton” number – a song not previously featured in the former Mermaid- themed show at the park.

themed show at the park. The presentation also added that another song that was missing from the original “ Voyage of The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure is expected to open later this year at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What They’re Saying:

Sarah Schmidt, Creative Concept Artist & Illustrator for Disney Live Entertainment: “We thought about what Ariel’s room may look like and came up with this collage style that you’ll see woven throughout the production. This new look really informed every design decision – from scenic, to the puppets, even the custom digital content being created for the show.”

James Silson, Show Director: “We’re using some really cutting-edge tools like motion capture technology, which you may have seen used in blockbuster films,” saidBasically, we have a live performer in a suit covered in sensors, and the data captured from their performance helps us create a digital animation of the character, which our animators then use to bring them to life on stage…We’re really blending the line between real and digital in ways we’ve never done before to completely fill the stage for these show-stopping scenes. You’re going to see these large new physical set pieces we’ve created blend seamlessly with a digital environment in a way that really fills the stage. You’ll see digital puppets transform into real ones right before your eyes. You’ll even see animated characters performing in the same space as real actors. It’s going to feel like magic!”