Country Bear Musical Jamboree Debut Date Revealed

Walt Disney World has officially announced the opening date for the new musical revue that will take place at the Magic Kingdom’s Grizzly Hall in Frontierland.

At a special media event held this morning at Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World officially revealed the opening date of the classic Country Bear Jamboree

Now known as the Country Bear Musical Jamboree, the new show will officially open to guests at the park on July 17th, 2024.

Grizzly Hall will now feature classic Disney musical tunes as performed in a variety of ways, in new genres of country music not previously heard in the original show, which dates back to the opening day of the park, back in 1971.

Last year, at Destination D23, it was announced Country Bear Jamboree

In order to get the new show ready and finely tuned, the Country Bear Jamboree at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom closed on January 27th, and is expected to reopen this Summer.

The Country Bears are getting ready to put on a new show that pays homage to the Opry-style shows of Nashville. While the Country Bear Musical Jamboree will include easter eggs from the beginning to the end including a familiar tune fans may remember, the bears will sing new, reinterpreted Disney tunes in different genres of country music – like bluegrass, pop-country, Americana, rockabilly and other styles.

