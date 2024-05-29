New Songs Revealed for Upcoming “Country Bear Musical Jamboree” at Magic Kingdom

The newest episode of We Call It Imagineering has unveiled two new songs expected to join the Country Bear Musical Jamboree.

Walt Disney Imagineering’s new YouTube series highlighting what’s to come at the Disney parks has unveiled some fun new details about the upcoming Country Bear Musical Jamboree .

. The bears will sing new, reinterpreted Disney songs in different genres of country music — like bluegrass, pop-country, Americana, rockabilly and other styles.

Both “Try Everything” and “A Whole New World” are featured as coming to the new show later this summer in Magic Kingdom

For “Try Everything,” recording artist Emily Ann Roberts goes as far to say that the song will be a Trixie solo that kicks off the show.

Allison Russell and Christopher Scott Thile slowed things down a bit with a mandolin-style of “A Whole New World” for Wendell and Teddi Barra.

Country music legend Mac Mcanally is also seen discussing the new show, coming on as a producer.

The Country Bear Musical Jamboree is set to debut this summer at the Walt Disney World

See more from the second episode of We Call It Imagineering here

