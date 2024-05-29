New Songs Revealed for Upcoming “Country Bear Musical Jamboree” at Magic Kingdom

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

The newest episode of We Call It Imagineering has unveiled two new songs expected to join the Country Bear Musical Jamboree.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney Imagineering’s new YouTube series highlighting what’s to come at the Disney parks has unveiled some fun new details about the upcoming Country Bear Musical Jamboree.
  • The bears will sing new, reinterpreted Disney songs in different genres of country music — like bluegrass, pop-country, Americana, rockabilly and other styles.
  • Both “Try Everything” and “A Whole New World” are featured as coming to the new show later this summer in Magic Kingdom.
  • For “Try Everything,” recording artist Emily Ann Roberts goes as far to say that the song will be a Trixie solo that kicks off the show.

  • Allison Russell and Christopher Scott Thile slowed things down a bit with a mandolin-style of “A Whole New World” for Wendell and Teddi Barra.
  • Country music legend Mac Mcanally is also seen discussing the new show, coming on as a producer.
  • The Country Bear Musical Jamboree is set to debut this summer at the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • See more from the second episode of We Call It Imagineering here, or watch it for yourself below.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight