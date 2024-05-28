New Art Added to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Construction Walls with One Month To Go Until Official Opening

One month from today, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will officially open at the Magic Kingdom. With just a few days to go until previews of the attraction begin, the finishing touches are being put in place around the exterior.

Even though they’ll soon be coming down, some jazzy new art has been added to the construction walls in front of the attraction.

The same new art can also be found near the attraction’s entrance.

Wait time signage for both Virtual Queue and Lightning Lane has been installed, just waiting to be turned on.

Water was flowing today, but we didn’t catch any logs making their way through the flume.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens Friday, June 28th at the Magic Kingdom, with Annual Passholder previews commencing on June 13th.

