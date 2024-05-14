First Look at Ride Photo for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Revealed

Ride photos are available at many of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney has released a first look at the ride photo that will be available for the newest attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released a first look at the attraction ride photo that will be available for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

It was also announced that as guests make their way through the bayou to get to Tiana’s party, the Disney PhotoPass team will take a special photo when you are almost there.

This photo will be available with the purchase of Memory Maker

Alternatively, guests who purchase Disney Genie+ service will receive digital downloads of select Disney PhotoPass attraction photos taken in the park on that day.

