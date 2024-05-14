Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World to Utilize Virtual Queue, Disney Genie+

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open on June 28th at Magic Kingdom, and many have wondered if Disney will be using a virtual queue or stand-by line when the attraction first opens. Disney has now answered one of the main questions guests have had.

What’s Happening:

As revealed over the weekend, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World

Disney has now revealed how guests will be able to reserve their spot for this new attraction with a virtual queue or the purchase of Disney Genie+.

Virtual Queue:

Guests can request to join the virtual queue via the My Disney Experience app at one of two times: 7 a.m. or 1 p.m.

While a standby queue will not be available during the attraction’s initial opening days, Disney says it expects to open a standby queue soon after the attraction’s opening.

Disney Genie+:

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will also be included as a Lightning Lane entrance in Disney Genie+ service.

Purchasing this service on the My Disney Experience app helps guests get to some of their favorite attractions faster through Lightning Lane entrances and includes digital downloads of select Disney PhotoPass attraction photos taken in the park on the day of purchase.

Guests may check the app on the day of their visit for pricing and availability.

