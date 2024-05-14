Specialty Food and Merchandise Will Be Available in Celebration of the Opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

With the opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World, you know there are going to be some specialty food and merchandise options available. Disney has shared details on a delicious sweet treat that is sure to be popular.
What’s Happening:
- When Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens at Walt Disney World on June 28th, there will be specialty food and merchandise available.
Food:
- On opening day, Tiana’s Famous Beignets will be available at Golden Oak Outpost and The Friar’s Nook.
- These beignets are light, sweet, and fluffy beignets drizzled with honey and powdered sugar
- This will be available for a limited time only.
Merchandise:
- After you ride Tiana's Bayou Adventure, there will be merchandise available to take back home with you.
- Starting June 28th, guests can find the collections for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and The Princess and the Frog inspired merchandise at the Emporium at Magic Kingdom.
- Then, shortly after the attraction debuts, the merchandise will head over to Critter Co-Op in Frontierland.
