Passholder Preview Dates for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Announced

If you are an Annual Passholder at Walt Disney World, you will want to mark your calendars because Disney just released Passholder preview dates for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

What's Happening:

On June 28th, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be opening at Magic Kingdom

But, if you are an Annual Passholder, you will have the opportunity to ride this attraction before the official opening date.

Passholder Preview Dates:

Passholder previews will take place at Magic Kingdom park June 13th June 14th June 16th June 17th June 18th June 20th



Park Reservations & Virtual Queue Required

A virtual queue Tiana's Bayou Adventure

For this, APs must make a park reservation

On the date of your reservation, request to join the virtual queue by using the My Disney Experience app The 7:00 AM virtual queue will be available to Passholders with a park reservation to Magic Kingdom park for that day. The 1:00 PM virtual queue will be available to Passholders with a park reservation to any theme park for that day. As a reminder, Passholders must enter the theme park where they have a reservation prior to visiting Magic Kingdom park. Or, on June 13, 14, 17, 18 or 20, they can enter Magic Kingdom park without a reservation after 2:00 PM. Passholders do not need to have entered a theme park when they request to join the virtual queue.



Important Information:

Passholders must have a Walt Disney World Resort Annual Pass with valid admission on the preview date. Applicable pass blockout dates apply. Park reservations are limited and subject to availability.

Each Passholder can request to join a virtual queue no more than once per day.

Passholders may hold boarding groups for the preview virtual queue and an attraction virtual queue at the same time, when available.

Joining the virtual queue does not guarantee the ability to participate in the preview. Boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability and are not guaranteed. Not all boarding groups may be called to return, based on availability of the attraction.

Offering, dates and hours are subject to change or cancellation without notice or liability.

More Tiana’s Bayou Adventure News:

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.