Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Opening Date (Inadvertently?) Officially Announced

A premature publishing of a press release regarding the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure seems to have revealed the official opening date for the highly anticipated new attraction at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Having been teased for “Summer 2024″ for quite some time now, while other summer attractions and events have been revealed for a launch in June, the official opening date for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has remained a mystery.

However, a press release was briefly published (and quickly has been removed) regarding the highly anticipated new attraction for Magic Kingdom

The release stated, “The heart of Tiana’s story reminds guests that everyone has the potential to make their dreams a reality. With teams of Imagineers, Disney Animation artists, cast members and Louisiana artisans working together, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is sure to pass a good time when it opens at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on June 28, 2024, and later in 2024 at Disneyland

The premature publishing (based on the quick removal), is likely a part of preparation for a teased announcement ABC American Idol , set for tonight at 8:00 PM EDT on the network, which will see contestants performing classic Disney tunes from Walt Disney World. Also scheduled to perform: Jenifer Lewis, who provided the voice of Mama Odie in the film, The Princess and the Frog.

set for tonight at 8:00 PM EDT on the network, which will see contestants performing classic Disney tunes from Walt Disney World. Also scheduled to perform: Jenifer Lewis, who provided the voice of Mama Odie in the film, In the new attraction, based on the 2009 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, The Princess And The Frog, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party. On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party. Talented voice actors from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.