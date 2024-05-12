A Special Announcement Regarding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Promised During Tonight’s “American Idol”

Get ready for a big announcement regarding the highly-anticipated new attraction at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure!
What’s Happening:
- Tonight (Sun, May 12th), fans of Disney Parks and those looking forward to the new attraction coming to Magic Kingdom, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, should tune in to Disney Night on the hit ABC Series American Idol.
- As part of the fun taking place for the unscripted competition series, contestants are heading to Walt Disney World to perform classic Disney tunes, but a special announcement regarding the new attraction has been promised.
- This morning, Disney Parks shared on social media, “Tune-in TONIGHT to #DisneyNight on @AmericanIdol on @ABC at 8PM ET/5PM PT for a special announcement as we gear up to celebrate the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at @WaltDisneyWorld!”
- While the message itself is clear but vague, fans are already speculating that this could be the announcement of the official opening date of the attraction, which has yet to be officially announced.
- In tonight’s episode, the Top 5 travel to Walt Disney World – The Most Magical Place On Earth – with guest mentor Kane Brown before performing two beloved favorites from the Disney Songbook on Disney Night, Sunday May 12th, at 8:00 PM EDT on ABC.
- America will vote live for the Top 3 heading to the finale, while Jenifer Lewis (voice of Mama Odie from the Princess And The Frog) is slated to perform during the episode.
- In the new attraction, based on the 2009 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, The Princess And The Frog, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party. On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party. Talented voice actors from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana. The ride will debut at Walt Disney World this summer followed by a Disneyland version later this year.
