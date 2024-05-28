Trailer for Second Episode of “We Call It Imagineering” Offers First Glimpses Inside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Walt Disney Imagineering has shared the trailer for the second episode of their new YouTube series, We Call It Imagineering, which offers a first look inside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

We Call It Imagineering will take you on an inside look at Walt Disney Imagineering, inspired by how Walt took us along during the development of Disneyland

will take you on an inside look at Walt Disney Imagineering, inspired by how Walt took us along during the development of This episode of We Call It Imagineering will be focusing on the music of Disney Parks attractions, with a special focus on two highly anticipated upcoming projects.

The trailer features a lot of clips of various recording sessions, talking about classics such as the Sherman Brothers, and likely offering a glimpse into the recording sessions for both Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the Country Bear Musical Jamboree.

Additionally, the trailer offers our first glimpses inside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure itself, including the load area, the section following the second lift hill and the area following the first drop.

Seen riding the attraction is PJ Morton, a five-time Grammy-winner who wrote an original song for the attraction.

The second episode of We Call It Imagineering will premiere on Wednesday, May 29th at 10:00 a.m. ET, only on the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube channel.

will premiere on Wednesday, May 29th at 10:00 a.m. ET, only on the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube channel. Check out our breakdown We Call It Imagineering .

. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at the Magic Kingdom on June 28th and at Disneyland later this year.