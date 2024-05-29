Second Episode of “We Call It Imagineering” Offers New Insights Into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the Country Bear Musical Jamboree

The latest episode of the original YouTube series from Walt Disney Imagineering, We Call It Imagineering, has debuted on their channel.

What’s Happening:

The second installment of what is fast becoming a fan-favorite series among Disney Parks enthusiasts, We Call It Imagineering, has debuted on the official YouTube channel of Disney’s creative division, Walt Disney Imagineering.

has debuted on the official YouTube channel of Disney’s creative division, Walt Disney Imagineering. The series takes fans on an inside look at Walt Disney Imagineering. Inspired by how Walt took us along during the development of Disneyland

In the latest episode, we get a closer look at how music comes into play in the attractions of the Disney Parks. Under this guise, we take a look at the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Walt Disney World Disney Springs

Some of the songs confirmed to feature in the Country Bear Musical Jamboree include “A Whole New World,” “The Bare Necessities” and “Try Everything” from Zootopia .

. After learning about the score to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, PJ Morton, a five-time Grammy-winner who wrote an original song for the attraction, takes a ride aboard the attraction – offering our first glimpse at a number of show scenes.

Some of the 21 minute long video’s runtime is dedicated to the scores of classic attractions such as “ it’s a small world Haunted Mansion Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

The previous episode of the show celebrated the long tradition of Audio-Animatronics at Disney Parks, and provided fans with a closer look at the advanced figures that would be appearing in the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

The series is already a hit among Disney Parks fans, who not only like the content provided but also pore over frame by frame of the web series to see what hidden details and archival items that can be found in the background of each shot. Take a look at what we found in Episode 1, here