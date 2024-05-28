How Walt Disney Imagineering and Icarus Exhibits Brought Tiana’s Foods Water Tower to Life

Disney Parks Blog shared an inside look at how Walt Disney Imagineering worked with an Orlando business to bring Tiana’s Foods Water Tower to life at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

We are a month away from the grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Disney shared how Walt Disney Imagineering worked with a local small business to bring the attraction’s water tower to life at Magic Kingdom

Disney Imagineers worked with Icarus Exhibits to create this tower that stands 32 feet tall.

Icarus is just right down the road from the Walt Disney World Resorts and was founded in 1987.

Disney Imagineers came up with the design, and the Icarus team helped turn it into a reality.

Peter Ricci, principal show manager at Walt Disney Imagineering: “Whenever we’re creating new experiences, we frequently work with trusted and valued industry leaders like Icarus. That was no different for the construction of the beautiful water tower at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. I’ve had the privilege of working with Icarus for more than two decades now, and their work as a longtime collaborator never ceases to amaze me.”

: “There’s an immense sense of pride to know that you’ve built it. First, there’s a little bit of relief that everything turned out and was installed correctly, but mostly there’s pride.” Icarus co-owner Drayton Knox: “Growing up here in Florida, I’ve been going to Magic Kingdom since I was seven years old,” he said. “Any time we work on anything at the park, it’s special. Working on an attraction like Tiana’s is really cool.”

