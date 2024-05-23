Tiana’s Bayou Adventure To Honor Military Service Members With Expanded Story Of Tiana’s Father, James

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering have teamed up to pay tribute to military service members by expanding the story of Tiana’s father, James, in the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Fans of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Princess and the Frog will recall that Tiana’s father, James, was a veteran of World War I.

Walt Disney Imagineering took this as inspiration and built upon his story inside the new attraction coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, in partnership with their fellow storytellers at Disney Animation.

Ted Robledo, executive creative director for Walt Disney Imagineering, said that his team was thrilled to be able to expand James’ story in a way that honored veterans, with new photos that dive into James’ military backstory.

He shared that one of the things that makes Tiana so unique is how relatable her story is. Her mother was an entrepreneurial dress maker, and her father was a decorated veteran.

Robledo said that while making photos for the attractions, the team was inspired by real photos of soldiers who served during WW1.

The photos that served as reference for the expanded backstory of James were those of soldiers who served in 369th Regiment, one of the first African American regiments to serve with the American Expeditionary Forces during World War I. This unit was renowned for its bravery and many members were awarded the prestigious Croix de Guerre medal by the French government for their valiant service in action.

As the daughter of a career U.S. Air Force officer, being able to include a tribute to military heroes inside this new attraction holds special significance for project lead Charita Carter, executive creative producer for Walt Disney Imagineering.

This touching nod to all military heroes joins other tributes to veterans throughout Disney parks, which also include daily flag retreat Magic Kingdom

Disney’s salute to military service members, veterans and their families continues this summer with the grand opening of the President George W. Bush Portraits of Courage exhibit June 9 at American Adventure Pavilion at EPCOT

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on June 28th.

What They’re Saying:

Ted Robledo, executive creative director for Walt Disney Imagineering : “We looked for inspiration for how we could best expand on his backstory in a way that honored the military families who visit our parks,” said Ted. “In creating these photos for the attraction, we were inspired by real photos of soldiers who served during WWI to ensure we got it right.”

: “We looked for inspiration for how we could best expand on his backstory in a way that honored the military families who visit our parks,” said Ted. “In creating these photos for the attraction, we were inspired by real photos of soldiers who served during WWI to ensure we got it right.” Project Lead Charita Carter: “Growing up in a military family is a wonderful and challenging experience that we hoped to pay tribute to inside our newest attraction, even if in a small way. In this expanded story, you will see just how much Tiana is proud of her father and his military service. Just like so many of the families who visit us are proud of their military hero. I know I am very proud of my family’s military service, including my father and sister.”