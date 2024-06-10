Aloha Collections Set To Celebrate Grand Opening At Disney Springs

by |
Tags: , , ,

The newest location at Disney Springs will have their grand opening later this week.

What’s Happening:

  • Aloha Collection is having their grand opening at Disney Springs this coming week.
  • The brand is known for their water-resistant bags and apparel.
  • 5% of their profits are donated to Hawaiian conservation organizations to ensure the stability of the land and the culture.
  • Aloha Collection opens at Disney Springs on June 13th at 10am.

More Disney Springs News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight