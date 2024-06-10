Aloha Collections Set To Celebrate Grand Opening At Disney Springs

The newest location at Disney Springs will have their grand opening later this week.
What’s Happening:
- Aloha Collection is having their grand opening at Disney Springs this coming week.
- The brand is known for their water-resistant bags and apparel.
- 5% of their profits are donated to Hawaiian conservation organizations to ensure the stability of the land and the culture.
- Aloha Collection opens at Disney Springs on June 13th at 10am.
