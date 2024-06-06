Celebrate Father’s Day with Delicious Dining Across Central Florida

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and a variety of restaurants across the Central Florida area are celebrating dads with some special dining experiences.
Cocktails, Cigars and Curated Bites at Disney Springs’ The Edison
- The Edison at Disney Springs’ popular Mixology Series continues with a special Father’s Day edition, offered on two dates before and after the special day. On June 13th and 20th, dads can enjoy an elevated three-course menu and craft cocktail pairings in the restaurant’s Industrial Gothic dining room, or dine alfresco on the patio with cigars.
- Tickets are $95 per person plus tax and gratuity, or $75 without the cigars.
- View the full menu and purchase tickets HERE
Signature Steaks and Italian Classics at The Venetian Chop House at Caribe Royale Orlando
- The Venetian Chop House celebrates the flavorful freshness of Italian Cuisine alongside a range of the finest cuts of steaks and chops. Innovative takes on classic dishes are paired with a symphony of wine and cocktail selections, along with impeccable service and both indoor and outdoor dining options.
- Reservations are strongly recommended for Father’s Day, make them HERE.
Italian Twist on Brunch at Maria and Enzo’s at Disney Springs
- If Dad is a brunch fan, Maria & Enzo’s may be a perfect option, as the restaurant will be open on Father’s Day, serving its Sicilian cuisine-inspired brunch menu from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy favorites like the Spaghetti Carbonara Americana, featuring thick cut spaghetti with parmigiana, applewood bacon and a soft poached egg. Signature craft cocktails and bottomless mimosas or bellinis are also available.
A Unique Japanese Dining Adventure at Morimoto Asia
- The Omakase Experience at Morimoto Asia is a culinary adventure unlike any other. Expert sushi chefs will create an unforgettable, multi-course dining experience that features the freshest fish from Japan, plus a variety of other specialty ingredients that are reserved for this truly unique meal.
- This intimate dining takes place at the 14-seat sushi bar nightly from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with capacity extremely limited. Reservations must be made 7 days in advance and can be requested HERE.
Father’s Day at the Promenade at Sunset Walk
- Take Dad to the Promenade at Sunset Walk to experience over 30 venues for dining, entertainment, and shopping to suit every taste, along with nightly live music. Enjoy a seafood-inspired menu featuring an Oyster Bar over at The Wharf, or savor a unique fusion of comfort food and craft brews at Rock & Brews, where dads will get a free pretzel and pint glass on June 16th, while supplies last.
