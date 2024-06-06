Celebrate Father’s Day with Delicious Dining Across Central Florida

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and a variety of restaurants across the Central Florida area are celebrating dads with some special dining experiences.

Cocktails, Cigars and Curated Bites at Disney Springs’ The Edison

The Edison at Disney Springs’ popular Mixology Series continues with a special Father’s Day edition, offered on two dates before and after the special day. On June 13th and 20th, dads can enjoy an elevated three-course menu and craft cocktail pairings in the restaurant’s Industrial Gothic dining room, or dine alfresco on the patio with cigars.

Tickets are $95 per person plus tax and gratuity, or $75 without the cigars.

View the full menu and purchase tickets HERE

Signature Steaks and Italian Classics at The Venetian Chop House at Caribe Royale Orlando

The Venetian Chop House celebrates the flavorful freshness of Italian Cuisine alongside a range of the finest cuts of steaks and chops. Innovative takes on classic dishes are paired with a symphony of wine and cocktail selections, along with impeccable service and both indoor and outdoor dining options.

Reservations are strongly recommended for Father’s Day, make them HERE

Italian Twist on Brunch at Maria and Enzo’s at Disney Springs

If Dad is a brunch fan, Maria & Enzo’s may be a perfect option, as the restaurant will be open on Father’s Day, serving its Sicilian cuisine-inspired brunch menu from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy favorites like the Spaghetti Carbonara Americana, featuring thick cut spaghetti with parmigiana, applewood bacon and a soft poached egg. Signature craft cocktails and bottomless mimosas or bellinis are also available.

A Unique Japanese Dining Adventure at Morimoto Asia

The Omakase Experience at Morimoto Asia is a culinary adventure unlike any other. Expert sushi chefs will create an unforgettable, multi-course dining experience that features the freshest fish from Japan, plus a variety of other specialty ingredients that are reserved for this truly unique meal.

This intimate dining takes place at the 14-seat sushi bar nightly from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with capacity extremely limited. Reservations must be made 7 days in advance and can be requested HERE

Father’s Day at the Promenade at Sunset Walk

Take Dad to the Promenade at Sunset Walk to experience over 30 venues for dining, entertainment, and shopping to suit every taste, along with nightly live music. Enjoy a seafood-inspired menu featuring an Oyster Bar over at The Wharf Rock & Brews