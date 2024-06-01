Capture Your Pride Month Memories At The Disney Parks With Disney PhotoPass

Happy Pride Month! To celebrate, Disney PhotoPass is offering several new opportunities to capture the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

What’s Happening:

  • June is Pride Month in the US, and Disney PhotoPass is honoring the celebration with a new set of special photo ops.
  • Disney PhotoPass shared on their Instagram details about when and where guests can capture their Pride Month memories with the mouse.
    • Pride Balloon Magic Shot is available at all 6 US Disney Parks and Disney Springs.
    • The Heart Hands Prop is available at all 4 Walt Disney World parks and Disneyland Park.
    • The Pride Fireworks Magic Shot is available at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disneyland Park during nighttime.
    • Floating Rainbow Magic Shot is available at all 6 US Disney Parks and Disney Springs.
    • Pride Confetti Magic Shot is available at all 6 US Disney Parks and Disney Springs.
    • Mickey Mouse Pride Flag prop is available at all Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs.
    • Pride Virtual Backdrop is available at the Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs.
  • These colorful photo ops are available now through June 30th.

