Marvel Celebrates Pride Month And Their First Woman-to-Woman Marriage With “X-Men: The Wedding Special”

As a part of Marvel’s celebration of Pride Month, the media company just released a one-shot comic celebrating their first woman-to-woman wedding.

What’s Happening:

Today, Marvel released X-Men: The Wedding Special, a celebration of Mystique and Destiny’s 100+ years together.

a celebration of Mystique and Destiny’s 100+ years together. A part of the comic company’s Marvel’s Voices: Pride series, the one-shot comic gives readers a never before seen look at their wedding extravaganza.

While it is a celebration of Marvel’s first woman-to-woman wedding, the comic promises action, villainy, and wedding crashing.

In a trailer released to YouTube, Mystique and Destiny are seen renewing their vows and attending couples counseling with The White Queen. Other Marvel favorites are in attendance as well with Wolverine hunting for the perfect wedding gift, Captain Britain and Askani battling an uninvited guest, Gambit delivering the wedding bands and more.

Checkout the full trailer below and pick up your copy of X-Men: The Wedding Special today.

