It might be a bit early to start thinking about what’s on the calendar next month, but if you’re trying to plan your Disney wardrobe you need as much time as possible! June marks the Pride Month celebration and Disney Store is helpling fans to dress their best with the 2024 Pride Collection that’s available now!

Pride Month is on the horizon and once again Disney is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community with another thoughtfully designed Pride Collection that everyone can enjoy.

Stitch Plush – Disney Pride Collection – Medium 12 1/2 "

As with previous year, the 2024 selections span a wide assortment of products including: Spirit Jersey Ear Headbands T-shirts Loungelfy MagicBand+ Pet Styles And so much more

Keeping true to the mission of the month-long celebration, Disney’s Pride Collection is designed by members of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.

Mickey Mouse Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney Pride Collection

Styles in the collection focus on the theme of “Love” with the word printed in various fonts on the Ear Headbands and other accessories.

While the community embraces a large palette of colors and patterns, this series sticks with a traditional Pride Flag scheme of a stacked rainbow featuring the colors red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple.

The Pride Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $14.99-$79.99.

Mickey Mouse "Love " Ear Headband for Adults – Disney Pride Collection

Mickey Mouse MagicBand+ – Disney Pride Collection

Mickey Mouse Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disney Pride Collection

Mickey Mouse Icon Bodysuit and Shorts Set for Baby – Disney Pride Collection

Marvel Pride Collection Mini Spider-Bot – Limited Release

R3-RN8W Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars Pride Collection

R2-D2 Slider Pin – Star Wars Pride Collection – Limited Release

