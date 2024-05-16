Disneyland Paris Pride Festivities Shifting to Disneyland Park This Year

In years past, Disneyland Paris has hosted a special event at Walt Disney Studios Park to celebrate Pride. This year, there won’t be a special event, but the resort will still be celebrating!

What’s Happening:

Last year, Disneyland Paris hosted a special Disneyland Paris Pride after-hours ticketed event

Likely due to the ongoing construction at the soon-to-be-renamed Disney Adventure World

However, Disneyland Paris will still be celebrating friends, family, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, this time over at Disneyland Park.

The included in park admission event will take place on June 29th, 2024.

Get ready for a vibrant and friendly atmosphere with selected Pride festivities, including a festive parade float with Mickey, Minnie and their pals dressed up in Pride colors especially for the occasion.

More details will likely be released leading up to the festivities at the end of June.

More Disneyland Paris News: