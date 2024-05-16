Disneyland Paris Pride Festivities Shifting to Disneyland Park This Year

In years past, Disneyland Paris has hosted a special event at Walt Disney Studios Park to celebrate Pride. This year, there won’t be a special event, but the resort will still be celebrating!
What’s Happening:
- Last year, Disneyland Paris hosted a special Disneyland Paris Pride after-hours ticketed event at Walt Disney Studios Park.
- Likely due to the ongoing construction at the soon-to-be-renamed Disney Adventure World, the event will not be taking place this June.
- However, Disneyland Paris will still be celebrating friends, family, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, this time over at Disneyland Park.
- The included in park admission event will take place on June 29th, 2024.
- Get ready for a vibrant and friendly atmosphere with selected Pride festivities, including a festive parade float with Mickey, Minnie and their pals dressed up in Pride colors especially for the occasion.
- More details will likely be released leading up to the festivities at the end of June.
