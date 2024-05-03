Carl’s House from “Up” to Float Into Storybook Land at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has revealed that Le Pays des Contes de Fées will receive a third new scene during its current refurbishment, themed to Pixar’s Up.

What’s Happening:

Since its debut in 1994 at Disneyland Paris, Le Pays des Contes de Fées has taken guests on a journey to many kingdoms and faraway places from around the world in a miniature style.

Last year, it was revealed Frozen and Winnie the Pooh would be joining the classic attraction.

Now, the Resort has revealed a third scene, set to feature Carl Fredricksen's magical floating house from Up .

. Carl and Russell will join the scenery of this peaceful cruise as they land nearby Paradise Falls, with Kevin possibly hiding nearby!

Behind the scenes, Disney Imagineers are already hard at work on the attraction alongside Disneyland Paris teams, prepping the stage for the arrival of these new intricate and detailed worlds.

Another new image was shared showing off a bit of the new Winnie the Pooh scene.

As part of this transformation, Le Pays des Contes de Fées will welcome Vittel as its presenting sponsor, extending its longstanding corporate alliance relationship with Disneyland Paris.

Guests will discover an updated marquee and new décor elements in the attraction’s queue line, integrating the sponsor throughout the experience and celebrating the role that water has played as a vital source of inspiration for magical adventures in Disney stories.

Le Pays des Contes de Fées presented by Vittel will reopen this summer.

What They’re Saying:

Keith Rector, Art Director at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris: "What makes Le Pays des Contes de Fées so unique is that the attraction's main character is its miniaturized storybook architecture. Carl's flying house in Up is an icon from this story, so strong that we felt it would be fitting as a finale to the attraction."

Karine Rougale, Director Corporate Alliances & Partnerships: "We are proud to have our official sponsor by our side supporting the transformation of this beloved and historic attraction. Longstanding alliances are not just about working hand-in-hand to provide our guests with services and products throughout their stay – it is also about enriching their experiences and creating memories that last a lifetime."