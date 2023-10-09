“Frozen” and “Winnie the Pooh” Scenes Coming to Storybook Land at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris will be adding two new scenes to Le Pays des Contes de Fées (Storybook Land) in honor of the attraction’s 30th anniversary next year.

What’s Happening:

Since 1994, Le Pays des Contes de Fées has delighted Disneyland Paris guests of all ages with its whimsical atmosphere. This peaceful boat journey is a celebration of beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios stories and fables through music, landscape, and miniatures.

Based on an original idea from Walt Disney himself, the attraction is a reinvention of the classic Storybook Land Canal Boats

The Paris version has several unique touches with recreations of Night on the Bald Mountain from Fantasia, Belle’s Village from Beauty and the Beast and Rapunzel’s Tower from Tangled.

Before inviting guests to Arendelle over at Walt Disney Studios Park, Frozen will come to life in miniature form as one of the familiar fairytale locales in Fantasyland.

will come to life in miniature form as one of the familiar fairytale locales in Fantasyland. Imagineers are closely working with Disneyland Paris Central Shops to create a detailed model of the majestic North Mountain covered in a thick white blanket of snow and Elsa’s iconic Ice Palace at its peak. Guests will even be able to spot Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven on their way to Wandering Oaken’s Trading Post (and Sauna)!

This new scene will likely replace the Peter and the Wolf scene, inspired by the segment from Disney’s animated package film, Make Mine Music.

As your boat takes you through these enchanted realms, another timeless place will take root along the way, one full of charm, wisdom and…honey. Think think think… it’s the Hundred Acre Woods, of course! Storybook Land will soon offer a new home to Winnie the Pooh and friends, located not far from the cozy cottage of the Seven Dwarfs.

These new additions as well as a complete refurbishment of the attraction will take place over the course of next year.

What They’re Saying:

Keith Rector, Art Director at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris: “There’s something magical about taking something full scale and displaying it in miniature, it’s something Walt himself was obsessed with. I grew up nearby Disneyland in California and Storybook Land has always been my favorite attraction. When I joined the team in Paris, we started a conversation about how we can bring new stories to Le Pays des Contes de Fées. I wanted to introduce new characters to this realm of storybook classics.”